Wimbledon 2025 final live telecast: When and where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova summit clash? Wimbledon 2025 final live streaming: Iga Swiatek is looking for her first Wimbledon title as she faces Amanda Anisimova in the final of the SW19 on Saturday, July 12. Swiatek has reached her maiden Wimbledon final, while Anisimova is in her first major final.

New Delhi:

Iga Swiatek takes on Amanda Anisimova in the final of the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles as the centre court is set to witness a new champion. Swiatek, the queen of clay, has reached in her maiden final at SW19 after having gone as deep as only to the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Anisimova is in her maiden final of any Major.

Swiatek is coming into this final after not winning a single Slam. She dropped her Roland Garros crown after losing in the semifinal to Aryna Sabalenka, while she went down to Maddison Keys in the last four of the Australian Open.

Swiatek has never lost a Grand Slam final and she boasts a 5-0 record, having won four Roland Garros titles and one US Open crown. She is known as the queen of clay and has won a hard court title too, but winning a grass Major is still out of her grasp. "I never thought it’s going to be possible," Swiatek said when asked whether winning Grand Slams on all three surfaces is her goal.

Swiatek says losing the French Open could have put off the burden of expectations off her. “Honestly, I think it’s easier if you haven’t won Roland Garros, and also if you had more time to practice,” Swiatek says. “If I win Roland Garros and then I come here…[people] put, like, super high expectations.”

Anisimova is looking to stun the World No.1 and keep her away from her first crown of the year. She is touted to having the abilities to beat anyone on any given day. On facing Swiatek, the American said, "Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is going to be super special,” Anisimova says. “Hopefully I can bring some high-quality tennis and make it a battle out there. I’m just going to go out and enjoy every moment and try to not think about what’s on the line there."

Before all the action, here are the live streaming details of the women's singles final.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final will be played on Saturday, July 12.

Where will the Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final take place?

The Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final will take place at the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

When will the Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final start?

The Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final is expected to start at 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final on TV?

The Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final online?

Live streaming of the Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.