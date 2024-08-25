Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
US Open 2024 Preview and Prediction: From Djokovic to Sabalenka, top contenders for season's last Grand Slam

The defending champion Novak Djokovic is chasing his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open 2024 but faces tough competition from the world no.1 Jannik Sinner and the favourite Carlos Alcaraz who have shared the first three majors of the season.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2024 23:57 IST
US Open 2024 preview prediction contenders
Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka ahead of the US Open 2024 in New York

The prestigious US Open 2024 will begin on Monday with top tennis players around the globe battling for the coveted trophy. Draws took place on August 22 and fans are in a treat for some big battles in the closing stages of the last grand slam of the season.

Novak Djokovic will be under the limelight as he returns to action after historic gold in the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Serbian achieved a long-awaited 'Career Golden Slam' in Paris to fulfil his trophy cabinet with every possible title there is in tennis.

Once again, the world no.2 is set to enter the US Open as a big favourite but faces tough competition after a not-so-impressive show on ATP tours and in the first three majors in 2024. The rising stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are both tipped to be on the level of Djokovic at the US Open 2024 which is pushing for a new growing rivalry in modern tennis.

In the women's singles, pundits have picked a three-way battle for the US Open 2024 title. The current world no.1 Iga Swiatek, the defending champion and home favourite Coco Gauff and the world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka are set to mount a title challenge in New York. 

More to follow...

