US Open 2023 Draw: Returning Novak Djokovic faces tough road to potential final against Carlos Alcaraz

The world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has been handed an easy draw at the upcoming US Open 2023 on Thursday (August 25). He will be facing Dominik Koepfer in his first round and then potentially clash with Italian youngster Jannick Sinner in the quarterfinal clash for the second consecutive US Open year.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will take on France's Alexandre Muller in his first-round match but face a tough draw on his road to the potential final against Alcaraz. The Serbian legend skipped the last edition of the tournament after being denied of VISA due to the Covid-19 issues.

All eyes will be on Djokovic as he chases a record-breaking 24th major title next month. But he has been handed a tough draw where he potentially clashes with the world no.15 Felix Auger-Aliassime in round four and the world no.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal. He will also face a tough challenge from Holger Rune in the semi-final round, who is seeded fourth.

Meanwhile, Alacarz and Sinner will face each other in the quarterfinals in the potential mouth-watering clash at the US Open this year. Russia's Danil Medvedev, seeded 3rd and the winner of the 2021 US Open, is also facing a tough draw this year. He will face Hungary's Attila Balazs in the first round and then potentially clash against Alex de Minaur and the world no.8 Andrey Rublev before taking on Alcaraz in the final.

In the women's singles event, the current world no.1 and US Open 2022 champion, Iga Swiatek will find it difficult to defend her title this year. She faces Denmark's Rebecca Peterson in the first round and then can clash against the world no.6 Coco Gauff, who beat Iga in the recent Cincinnati Masters. Swiatek can also face the world no.4 Elena Rybakina in the semi-final round before potentially setting up a final against Aryna Sabalenka.

