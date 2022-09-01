US Open 2022: Twitter goes into euphoria as Serena proceeds to the second round

US Open 2022, Day 3: Defying all odds, Serena Williams registered a thumping victory and marched into the second round. As Williams in her trademark style twirled around the court, the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court watched in awe. Heading into this event, Serena's form and fitness both were questioned, but the Tennis legend has answered all her critics in style and has now defeated world number 2 Anett Kontaveit. She defeated world number 2 Anett Kontaveit. Serena showed glimpses of her genius when she took on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round and defeated her by 6-3, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.

The year 2022 certainly hasn't been very kind to Williams as she won only one match in the entire year which resulted in her rank slipping down to 605. It might be her form or her fitness that led Serena to think about retirement which certainly took a lot of courage. In the second round of the US Open, Williams was facing world number 2 Anett Kontaveit. The match was being played in Ashe Stadium Court and was witness to yet another Serena classic. her critics might say that Kontaveit would have won if the match was played somewhere else, but as far as this tournament is concerned, Serena certainly showed what she is made of.

Kontaveit did not play badly and Serena had to earn it with her blood and sweat. The Tennis legend served some powerful blows to her opposition which derailed Anett Kontaveit's game and her spirits. Serena did drop her intensity a bit but it only helped her execute all of it as she headed into the final moments of the game. She has certainly announced that she will bow out of international Tennis, but till the time she is playing, Serena has no intention of giving up.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

