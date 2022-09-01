US Open 2022: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev marches into the third round

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Medvedev was clinical in the second round.

US Open 2022: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has reached the third round of the ongoing US Open after beating France's Arthur Rinderknech in the second round in straight sets by 6-2, 7-5, 6-3. The World No.1 from Russia showed his dominance as he was not broken even for a single time in the match, which lasted for 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Medvedev started off really well and did not give any chance to the Frenchman before winding the first set by 6-2. The next set was a close affair where Rinderknech asked some tough questions from the reigning world champion. However, Medvedev held his nerves to take it 7-5.

Like the opening set, the third set also saw Medvedev dominating the contest. He had a 5-3 lead and wrapped the match by 6-3 to book a third-round berth at the Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev will now face China’s Wu Yibing in the third round. Yibing has had a dream run in the final major Grand Slam of the year. The Chinese player has scripted history as he became the only player from China to reach the third round of the US Open.

22-year-old Wu Yibing defeated Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round in a thrilling contest. He went down in the first set 7-6 (7-3) before clinching a nail-biter second set by 7-6 (7-4). Borges made a comeback, winning the third set by 6-4 but the Chinese then won both the sets by 6-4, 6-4 to seal the match.

He had earlier defeated Georgia's Nikolz Basailashvili in the opening round in straight sets by 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Notably, if Medvedev beats Yibing, he could next see Australia's Nick Krygios playing against him in the fourth round. Krygios will face America's J.J Wolf in the third round and will have to win to reach the next round.

Earlier, Legendary Serena Williams also won her second round when she defeated the current world no. 2 Anett Kontaveit by 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2. She will next face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

