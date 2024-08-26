Monday, August 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Sumit Nagal to create history, Rohan Bopanna eyes yet another Grand Slam in US Open 2024

Sumit Nagal to create history, Rohan Bopanna eyes yet another Grand Slam in US Open 2024

The 144th edition of the US Open is all set to get underway today (August 26). Novak Djokovic remains the favourite to win the tournament in men's singles while all eyes will be on Coco Gauff in women's singles. Among Indians, Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna will be key.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2024 13:00 IST
US Open 2024
Image Source : GETTY Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna

The last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is set to commence today (August 26) as a total of four Indian players will be in action. Sumit Nagal is the only Indian player to participate in men's singles and he is also set to create history. Nagal will be featuring in his fourth Grand Slam event this year and will become the first Indian men's player to do so in a singles event since 2019.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 and Yuki Bhambri in 2018 were the last Indian male tennis players to play in four tournaments in a calendar year. Coming back to Nagal, he is ranked 73rd at the moment in the ATP rankings. He will face Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands who is ranked 40th. As far as his performance in the Grand Slams is concerned this year, Sumit Nagal made it to the second round of the Australian Open.

However, he was knocked out in the first rounds of the French Open and Wimbledon Championships. Nagal couldn't advance beyond the first round of the Paris Olympics as well.

In Men's doubles, India will have three more representatives Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji. All these three players will be playing with different partners even as Bopanna is seeded second with Australia's Matthew Ebden having finished runners-up in the last edition of the US Open. Men's doubles matches at the US Open will begin on August 28.

Here are India's men's double players and their partners at US Open 2024

Rohan Bopanna - Matthew Ebden (Australia)

Related Stories
US Open 2024: First round draw, schedule, date, live streaming and all you need to know

US Open 2024: First round draw, schedule, date, live streaming and all you need to know

US Open 2024 Live: When and where to watch Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner live on TV, online in India?

US Open 2024 Live: When and where to watch Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner live on TV, online in India?

US Open 2024 Preview and Prediction: From Djokovic to Sabalenka, top contenders for last Grand Slam

US Open 2024 Preview and Prediction: From Djokovic to Sabalenka, top contenders for last Grand Slam

Yuki Bhambri - Albano Olivetti (France)

N Sriram Balaji - Guido Andreozzi (Argentina)

Sumit Nagal - Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tennis News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement