Sumit Nagal to create history, Rohan Bopanna eyes yet another Grand Slam in US Open 2024

The last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is set to commence today (August 26) as a total of four Indian players will be in action. Sumit Nagal is the only Indian player to participate in men's singles and he is also set to create history. Nagal will be featuring in his fourth Grand Slam event this year and will become the first Indian men's player to do so in a singles event since 2019.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 and Yuki Bhambri in 2018 were the last Indian male tennis players to play in four tournaments in a calendar year. Coming back to Nagal, he is ranked 73rd at the moment in the ATP rankings. He will face Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands who is ranked 40th. As far as his performance in the Grand Slams is concerned this year, Sumit Nagal made it to the second round of the Australian Open.

However, he was knocked out in the first rounds of the French Open and Wimbledon Championships. Nagal couldn't advance beyond the first round of the Paris Olympics as well.

In Men's doubles, India will have three more representatives Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji. All these three players will be playing with different partners even as Bopanna is seeded second with Australia's Matthew Ebden having finished runners-up in the last edition of the US Open. Men's doubles matches at the US Open will begin on August 28.

Here are India's men's double players and their partners at US Open 2024

Rohan Bopanna - Matthew Ebden (Australia)

Yuki Bhambri - Albano Olivetti (France)

N Sriram Balaji - Guido Andreozzi (Argentina)

Sumit Nagal - Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)