Sumit Nagal at US Open 2024: When and where to watch Indian star in action against Tallon Griekspoor?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sumit Nagal.

Sumit Nagal at the US Open 2024: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal is set to take the court in the US Open 2024. Nagal has been pitted against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor for the opening round.

This will be his third entry into the main draw at the Flushing Meadows. Nagal has competed in the main draw in 2019 and 2020 before. He has also been in the qualifiers in 2021, 2022 and 2023 in New York.

Nagal is set to become the first Indian man since 2019 to play in the main draws of all the Grand Slams in a single year. The last Indian man to do so was Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who had all fist-round exits in 2019. The 27-year-old has reached the second round in the Australian Open while facing first-round exits in the French Open and the Wimbledon.

Nagal is in defending champion Novak Djokovic's leg in the draws of the tournament. If he manages to beat the current World No.40 Griekspoor in the first round, the Indian will face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Rinky Hijikata in the second round.

Sumit Nagal's performances at the US Open

The Indian star played in the main draw of the US Open earlier in 2019 and 2020. His best performance at the Flushing Meadows came in 2020 when he defeated Bradley Klahn in the opening round but lost in the second one. Nagal famously took a set off Roger Federer in his first-round clash in the 2019 US Open but could not beat the mighty legend.

When and where to watch Sumit Nagal in action

Sunil Nagal will be seen in action against Griekspoor in the first round on August 26 as per US time. But it will be August 27 as per IST. The match is expected to start by 1:00 AM IST on August 27.