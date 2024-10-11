'I will be there': Rafael Nadal's greatest on-court rival promises to turn up for farewell match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic during the Laver Cup event in London on September 22, 2022

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz announced his decision to retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup 2024 finals in November this year. The Spanish legend shocked the tennis world with his retirement news on Thursday which triggered the sporting icons to post their final wishes.

Nadal's Spanish team will be facing the Netherlands in the quarter-final rounds of the Davis Cup next month and fans are likely to break stands to witness the Spaniard play one last time. However, the biggest fan in the stand will be no other than the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The world No.3 Djokovic, who shared a historic and one of the fiercest rivalries with Nadal, promised to attend the retiring star's final Davis Cup match starting on November 18. Djokovic posted an emotional note for his friendly foe on his X page and wished Nadal the best for his last appearance in the Davis Cup.

"Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport," Novak Djokovic wrote in his X post. "You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for. Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general.

"Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career."

Djokovic famously defeated Nadal in the Round of 32 at the Paris Olympics 2024 and went on to win the gold medal by beating another Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final.