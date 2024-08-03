Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final live: When and where to watch Paris Olympics online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon final match in London on July 14, 2024

The sporting fraternity will witness arguably the biggest event of the Paris Olympics 2024 when top-two-seeded Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the tennis men's singles event on Sunday, August 4. Djokovic, with 24 grand slam titles in singles, is chasing a historic career golden slam in Paris.

The 37-year-old Novak Djokovic became the oldest finalist in the men's singles at the Olympics after he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-final clash while Alcaraz, 21, became the youngest to enter the finals after thrashing Felix Auger Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the first semi-final.

Alcaraz famously defeated Djokovic in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2024 and also won the French Open 2024 at the same court. Both Djokovic and Alcaraz share the head-to-head record with three wins each and are playing the Olympics final for the first time in their career.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live at Paris Olympics 2024

When is the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final starting?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final will be played on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

At what time does the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final begin?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final will begin at 12:30 PM local time (Paris) and 04:00 PM IST.​

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final venue

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier in Paris (Clay Surface).

Where can you watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final live on Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 2.

Where can you watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final online in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final online on the JioCinema application and website (free streaming).