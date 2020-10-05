Novak Djokovic battles past Karen Khachanov to reach record 11th consecutive quarterfinal at French Open

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament.

The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, taking the last four games.

The stadium’s new $55 million retractable roof was shut because of a heavy downpour.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

This victory puts Djokovic in his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer’s 57.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 18th major trophy overall. Among men, only Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have more.

Djokovic will face No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier next. The rain prevented their fourth-round match from starting when it was supposed to at open-air Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage