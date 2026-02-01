Novak Djokovic asks Rafael Nadal if he wants to play during Australian Open final: Watch video Carlos Alcaraz won the Australian Open for the first time, beating Novak Djokovic in the final. However, it was Rafael Nadal who stole the show at times during the final as he was at the Rod Laver Arena to watch the summit clash. During the match, Djokovic asked Nadal if he wants to play.

Melbourne:

Novak Djokovic might have lost the final of the Australian Open on Sunday (February 1), but he won hearts with his wonderful gesture towards Rafael Nadal during the summit clash at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. For the first time in 11 attempts, Djokovic lost the Australian Open final but he had a smile on his face right through having given his everything to finish as the runner-up in the event, including a stunning win over favourite Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

During the intense final, there was a playful moment when Djokovic hilariously asked Nadal if he wanted to play. "Wanna play, Rafa?" Djokovic asked the legendary tennis player who only laughed, even as the fans enjoyed the moment to the hilt.

Watch the video here:

Novak Djokovic's special tribute to Nadal

Even after the final, Novak Djokovic made sure to acknowledge Rafael Nadal for coming to watch the Australian Open summit clash in Melbourne. He also admitted that there was a weird feeling for him to see Nadal in the stands and not in the court, playing against him.

"The legendary Rafa, who is in the stands, just a few words. Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here. But, I just want to say that it has been an honour to share the court with you. Having you watch the final is the first time for me. Bit of a strange feeling but thank you for being present," Djokovic said in the post-match ceremony.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also hinted at retirement and even not coming back to the Australian Open ever again after the final. "You guys (the fans) gave me something, particularly the last couple of matches, with the love and support. I try to give you back with good tennis over the years. This, I think, was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself, which is something that is truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days.

"I didn't think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys," Djokovic said.

Also Read