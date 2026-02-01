Did Novak Djokovic drop hint on retirement at Australian Open 2026 closing ceremony? Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam was halted at the Australian Open 2026 by Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated the Serb in the final of the Major. Djokovic lost his first Australian Open final and gave a bit of a hint on his future.

Novak Djokovic put up a brilliant fight against Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2026 final but ended up as the runner-up despite his marvelous effort at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, February 1.

Djokovic turned the heat on Alcaraz as he clinched the opening set 6-2 with brilliant shots and winners. However, Alcaraz just turned the tables from the second set onwards as he made a remarkable comeback to clinch the next three sets 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win the match.

With this, Alcaraz clinched his maiden Australian Open title and has become the youngest ever man to complete a career Grand Slam. He achieved the feat at 22 years and 272 days, breaking the 88-year-old record previously held by Don Budge, who was 22 years and 363 days old when he completed his career Slam in 1938.

This denied Djokovic a record 25th Grand Slam. The Serb had come into the final after edging past the two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. The Serb was a match within his 25th Grand Slam, which went away from him for another time.

However, speaking at the closing ceremony, Djokovic did give a hint at his future as he remained unsure of what the future holds. While Djokovic did not detail his future, he gave a bit of a hint that the end might be close.

"You guys (the fans) gave me something, particularly the last couple of matches, with the love and support. I try to give you back with good tennis over the years. This, I think, was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself, which is something that is truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days.

"I didn't think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys," Djokovic said after the final.