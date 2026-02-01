Did Novak Djokovic drop hint on retirement at Australian Open 2026 closing ceremony?

Novak Djokovic put up a brilliant fight against Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2026 final but ended up as the runner-up despite his marvelous effort at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, February 1.
Djokovic turned the heat on Alcaraz as he clinched the opening set 6-2 with brilliant shots and winners. However, Alcaraz just turned the tables from the second set onwards as he made a remarkable comeback to clinch the next three sets 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win the match.
With this, Alcaraz clinched his maiden Australian Open title and has become the youngest ever man to complete a career Grand Slam. He achieved the feat at 22 years and 272 days, breaking the 88-year-old record previously held by Don Budge, who was 22 years and 363 days old when he completed his career Slam in 1938.
This denied Djokovic a record 25th Grand Slam. The Serb had come into the final after edging past the two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. The Serb was a match within his 25th Grand Slam, which went away from him for another time.
However, speaking at the closing ceremony, Djokovic did give a hint at his future as he remained unsure of what the future holds. While Djokovic did not detail his future, he gave a bit of a hint that the end might be close.
"You guys (the fans) gave me something, particularly the last couple of matches, with the love and support. I try to give you back with good tennis over the years. This, I think, was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself, which is something that is truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days.
"I didn't think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys," Djokovic said after the final.