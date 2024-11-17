Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz live streaming: Where to watch final of ATP Finals live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz at the US Open final in New York on September 8, 2024

The tennis season is set for a thrilling end as the world No.1 Jannik Sinner takes on the no.5 Taylor Fritz in the ATP Finals 2024 final in Turin on Sunday. Both in-form players are seeking their maiden ATP Finals title after an impressive run to the summit clash.

Sinner, who famously defeated the American star to clinch the US Open 2024 title in September, is tipped clear favourite to end his spectacular season with another silverware. Sinner defeated Fritz 6-4,6-4 in the group stages earlier this week and leads the head-to-head battler with 3 wins in 4 meetings.

After winning the Australian and US Open titles this season, Sinner continued his dream run without losing a set on his road to the final of the ATP Finals. Sinner defeated Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-final clash after three impressive wins in the group stage matches while Fritz overcame the world No.2 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 in the first semi-final.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz live streaming and telecast details

ATP Finals 2024 final date

The 55th edition of the ATP Finals title match will be played on Sunday, November 17. ​

At what time does the ATP Finals 2024 final match begin?

The ATP Finals 2024 final match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the ATP Finals 2024 final being played?

The season-ending tennis tournament will be played at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Where can you watch the ATP Finals 2024 final match live on TV in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live telecast of the ATP Finals 2024 final match on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels.

Where can you watch the ATP Finals 2024 final match online in India?

The India-based users can enjoy all the ATP Finals 2024 final match live on the SonyLiv application and website in India but not for free. Indian users can watch the games live for free using a VPN network on Italy's RaiPlay mobile application.