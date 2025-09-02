Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's historic record after Bublik win at US Open 2025 Jannik Sinner thrashed Alexander Bublik to make his way into the US Open 2025 quarterfinals as he shattered a Novak Djokovic record at Grand Slams. Sinner, the defending champion, moved past the Kazakh with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win.

New Delhi:

Defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner produced a jaw-dropping display of his tennis as he thrashed Alexander Bublik in their round of 16 meeting at Flushing Meadows to book his place into the quarterfinals on Monday, September 1.

Sinner dropped just three games in the one-hour, 21-minute clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he steamrolled the Kazakh 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 with a thumping win in New York.

As the two players met each other after the match mid-court, Bublik chipped, "You're so good, this is insane. I'm not bad, like what the f***". Bublik called Sinner an AI-generated player after the match on his social media.

Meanwhile, Sinner was happy to have played in the night at the ongoing US Open. "Overall, I’m very, very happy," Sinner said. "[It was] the first time this year that I can play the night match here, and it makes such a big difference. I wanted to say thanks to everyone for coming, for cheering. This is a very special occasion for us players, so thank you so much."

Notably, Sinner has shattered a historic record of Novak Djokovic with his quarterfinal entry as he reached the last eight of all the previous eight Grand Slams. Meanwhile, at 24y and 8d, Sinner has become the youngest player in the Open era history to have reached the last eight of Grand Slams on consecutive years, surpassing Novak Djokovic, who was 24y 99d when he had achieved the feat.

Sinner will now be facing countryman Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the semifinal as he eyes back-to-back slams in New York.

On facing Musetti, Sinner said, "It’s great to see. Italian tennis is in great form now. We have so many players, so many different game styles,” Sinner said. “Lorenzo is maybe one of the biggest talents we have in our sport, so I’m looking forward to this one. From an Italian point of view it’s great to have for sure one Italian player in the semis."