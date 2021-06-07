French Open: Maria Sakkari beats 2020 finalist Sofia Kenin, reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final

Image Source : AP Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates after winning a point against United States's Sofia Kenin during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7

American Sofia Kenin has lost in the fourth round at the French Open to Maria Sakkari of Greece, 6-1, 6-3.

At No. 4, Kenin was the highest-seeded player left in the tournament. She was the runner-up at Roland Garros last October, and was seeking her second major title.

Sakkari, seeded 17th, advanced to her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal and earned her sixth win against a top-20 player this year.

Kenin lost serve six times and had 32 unforced errors to 15 for the steady Sakkari.

Earlier, American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Gauff lost only nine points on her serve.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova. She also reached reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.