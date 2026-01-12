Australian Open 2026 Live: When and where to watch first Grand Slam of the year on TV and online in India? With the Australian Open 2026 all set to kick off with the first round clashes on January 18, let us have a look at the live streaming, live broadcasting, and where to watch details of the first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the very first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year, as the Australian Open 2026 kicks off. It is worth noting that the marquee tournament kicks off with the Qualifiers on January 12, and the first round of the event will begin on January 18.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys will look to put in their best performance in hopes of defending their title as the tournament kicks off. With the qualifiers ongoing, the singles rounds are set to commence on January 18, and the final list of competitors for the main draw matches will come out on January 15.

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and many other big names will be participating in the tournament and looking to get their hands on the title.

Ahead of the competition, many fans would be wondering how they can watch the Australian Open 2026 live in India.

Australian Open 2026 live streaming details:

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2026 on TV in India?

The Australian Open 2026 can be watched on the Sony Sports Network on TV

Where can fans watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2026 online in India?

The Australian Open 2026 can be watched on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australian Open 2026 schedule:

The first round is expected to begin on February 18, with the men’s final slated to be held on February 1, whereas the women’s final will be held on January 31.

January 18-20: First round

January 21-22: Second round

January 23-24: Third round

January 25-26: Fourth round

January 27-28: Quarter-finals

January 29: Women's semi-finals

January 30: Men's semi-finals

January 31: Women's final

February 1: Men's final

