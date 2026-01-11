Rohit Sharma sets new world record in first ODI against New Zealand as India chase 301 runs Star India batter Rohit Sharma now holds the record for most sixes by an opener in ODI cricket history. The 38-year-old already holds the record for most sixes in the format. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored a half-century each as India chase 301 runs.

Vadodara:

Star India batter Rohit Sharma now holds the record of most sixes by an opener in ODI cricket history. In the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, the 38-year-old smacked two sixes to surpass Chris Gayle in the elite list. Notably, Rohit already holds the record for most sixes in ODI cricket history. He surpassed former South Africa international Shahid Afridi during the series against South Africa in December 2024.

Most sixes as an opener in ODI cricket

Player Sixes Rohit Sharma 329 Chris Gayle 328 Sanath Jayasuriya 263 Martin Guptill 174 Sachin Tendulkar 167

Most sixes in ODI cricket history

Player Sixes Rohit Sharma 357 Shahid Afridi 351 Chris Gayle 331 Sanath Jayasuriya 270 MS Dhoni 229

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill score half-century each

Rohit eventually departed for 26 runs off 29 balls. However, he set the tone for the team as they chase 301 runs in the first ODI. Meanwhile, after Rohit departed, Virat Kohli took over the business, registering a sensational half-century. During his stay at the crease, the former India captain completed 28000 international runs and also surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-leading run-scorer in ODI cricket history.

India captain Shubman Gill also completed his half-century in 66 balls. He was recently axed from the T20 World Cup squad and with that, the 26-year-old has a point to prove. He initially took some time to settle down, and as the innings progressed, Gill adjusted his strike rate. However, it was he who played the anchor role, with Kohli taking charge.

Kohli, in the meantime, is heading towards his 85th international century. He has been in a different zone altogether since the back-to-back ducks in Australia, as the Delhi-born registered the seventh back-to-back 50-plus scores in List A cricket. He has been a force to reckon with in the format and with that, the talk of his retirement from international cricket can finally end.