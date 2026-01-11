Rohit Sharma sets new world record in first ODI against New Zealand as India chase 301 runs

Star India batter Rohit Sharma now holds the record of most sixes by an opener in ODI cricket history. In the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, the 38-year-old smacked two sixes to surpass Chris Gayle in the elite list. Notably, Rohit already holds the record for most sixes in ODI cricket history. He surpassed former South Africa international Shahid Afridi during the series against South Africa in December 2024.
Most sixes as an opener in ODI cricket
|Player
|Sixes
|Rohit Sharma
|329
|Chris Gayle
|328
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|263
|Martin Guptill
|174
|Sachin Tendulkar
|167
Most sixes in ODI cricket history
|Player
|Sixes
|Rohit Sharma
|357
|Shahid Afridi
|351
|Chris Gayle
|331
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|270
|MS Dhoni
|229
Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill score half-century each
Rohit eventually departed for 26 runs off 29 balls. However, he set the tone for the team as they chase 301 runs in the first ODI. Meanwhile, after Rohit departed, Virat Kohli took over the business, registering a sensational half-century. During his stay at the crease, the former India captain completed 28000 international runs and also surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-leading run-scorer in ODI cricket history.
India captain Shubman Gill also completed his half-century in 66 balls. He was recently axed from the T20 World Cup squad and with that, the 26-year-old has a point to prove. He initially took some time to settle down, and as the innings progressed, Gill adjusted his strike rate. However, it was he who played the anchor role, with Kohli taking charge.
Kohli, in the meantime, is heading towards his 85th international century. He has been in a different zone altogether since the back-to-back ducks in Australia, as the Delhi-born registered the seventh back-to-back 50-plus scores in List A cricket. He has been a force to reckon with in the format and with that, the talk of his retirement from international cricket can finally end.