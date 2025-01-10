Australian Open 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch first tennis Grand Slam of season online, on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Open 2025 live streaming in India

Australian Open 2025​ Live: The world No.1 singles players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will kick off the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season on Sunday. The Italian star will look for a positive start after a dominating 2024 season where he won two majors, ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals titles.

Sinner has his rivals and title contenders Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz drawn in the other half so fans can expect an all-star semi-final and final fixtures in the men's singles at iconic Rod Laver Arena. In the women's singles, the top seed Aryna Sabalenka is chasing her third successive Australian Open title and faces fierce competition from Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Australian Open 2025​ live streaming and telecast details

When is the Australian Open 2025 scheduled?

The Australian Open 2025 singles matches will begin on Sunday, January 12 and the finals will be played on January 25 and January 26.

At what time do the Australian Open 2025 matches begin?

The Australian Open 2025 matches will begin at 5:30 AM IST and the last fixture of the day will begin at 3:30 PM IST. ​

Australian Open 2025 venues

The Australian Open 2025 matches will be played at Melbourne Park. The majority of big matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Show Court Arena.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2025 live on TV in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Australian Open 2025 online in India?

The Australian Open 2025 matches are available for live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website.

Australian Open 2025​ Schedule:

The 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Indian-origin youngster Nishesh Basavareddy in the men's singles first round and can potentially face India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal in the third round.

Australian Open 2025 men's singles draw