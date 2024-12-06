Australian Open 2025 entries announced: Sumit Nagal in main draw, Kyrgios returns, Djokovic seeded 7th

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Sumit Nagal at Australian Open 2024

The Australian Open 2025 main draw list was released by the organisers on Friday with the top 50 ATP and WTA-ranked players signing up for the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season. The main draw will begin on January 12 and the finals will be played on January 26.

India's top-ranked Sumit Nagal, the current world no.98, has been given the direct entry into the men's singles main draw. Nagal featured in the main draws of all four Grand Slams in 2024 and reached the career-best ATP singles rankings of 68.

Nagal, 27, famously defeated 31st seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets to register his first win at the Australian Open first round in 2024. Nagal failed to progress to the second round in the last three majors but narrowly made the Australian Open 2025 main draw list on Friday.

On the other hand, the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is seeded 7th in the men's singles after a disastrous 2024 season. Djokovic completed tennis by winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics but failed to win a single ATP title this year.

Djokovic also withdrew from the season-ending ATP finals, which caused him to drop out of the top 5 in the year-end ATP rankings. The legendary Serbian will be chasing a record-breaking 25th major in the 2025 season and his 11th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, the fan-favourite Australian Nick Kyrigos is set to return to action after missing the last two seasons due to various knee injuries. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has been given the direct entry under Protected Rankings.

In the women's singles, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and the former world No.4 Belinda Bencic has been included in the main draw after earning a Special Ranking card.