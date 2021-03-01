Monday, March 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Australian Open 2021 finalist Jennifer Brady loses in first round of Qatar Open

Australian Open 2021 finalist Jennifer Brady loses in first round of Qatar Open

Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent.

AP AP
Doha Published on: March 01, 2021 19:05 IST
Australian Open 2021 finalist Jennifer Brady 
Image Source : AP

Australian Open 2021 finalist Jennifer Brady 

Jennifer Brady lost in her first match since the Australian Open final, falling to Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-2 Monday in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Brady, who lost to Naomi Osaka in her first major final just over a week ago, made 25 unforced errors against her Estonian opponent. Kontaveit had only nine unforced errors and didn't face a single break point against the seventh-seeded American.

“I was expecting a very, very tough match but I'm very happy with the way I played and very pleased to get to the second round,” Kontaveit said.

Kontaveit will play either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or wild-card entry Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey in the second round.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News