ATP Finals 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch season-ending tennis battle live on TV, online?

Jannik Sinner enjoyed a winning start to his ATP Finals 2024 campaign in Turin on Sunday. The world no.1 Italian defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets to signal out his intentions for the season-ending tennis tournament.

Novak Djokovic, who holds a record 7 ATP Finals singles titles, withdrew from the biggest non-major tennis tournament due to an injury. Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are chasing their maiden ATP Finals title but face strong competition from the top-ranked stars Daniil Medvedev (4), Taylor Fritz (5), Alex de Minaur (7), Alexander Zverev (2), Casper Ruud (6), Andrey Rublev (8).

ATP Finals 2024 live streaming and telecast details

ATP 2024 Finals dates

The 55th edition of the ATP Finals will be played from November 10 to November 17.

ATP 2024 Finals roster

Ilie Nastase Group: Jannik Sinner (1), Daniil Medvedev (4), Taylor Fritz (5), Alex de Minaur (7).

John Newcombe Group: Alexander Zverev (2), Carlos Alcaraz (3), Casper Ruud (6), Andrey Rublev (8).

At what time do the ATP Finals 2024 matches begin?

The ATP Finals 2024 matches will begin at 02:30 PM IST every day.

Where is the ATP Finals 2024 tournament being played?

The season-ending tennis tournament will be played at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

Where can you watch the ATP Finals 2024 matches live on TV in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live telecast of the ATP Finals 2024 matches on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels.

Where can you watch the ATP Finals 2024 matches online in India?

The India-based users can enjoy all the ATP Finals 2024 fixtures live on the SonyLiv application and website in India but not for free. Indian users can watch the games live for free using a VPN network on Italy's RaiPlay mobile application.

