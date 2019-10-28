Monday, October 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters to get some rest

Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters to get some rest

Roger Federer withdrew from the Paris Masters in order to get some rest ahead of the ATP Finals in November.

AP AP
Paris Published on: October 28, 2019 16:27 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters to get some rest

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters to get some rest ahead of next month's ATP Finals.

The 38-year-old Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time on Sunday. Federer's fourth title in 2019 was the 103rd of his career.

Federer says he needs "to make sure not to strain myself because I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I'm sorry for my French fans, I'll see them next year at Roland Garros."

Seeded No. 3 in Paris, Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw.

Federer has already earned a spot at the ATP Finals, which features the top eight players in the world.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPapua New Guinea qualify for 2020 T20 World Cup after win over Kenya Next Story  