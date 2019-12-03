Roger Federer's face to go on Swiss coin

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roger Federer becomes the first living person to have a coin minted in his honour in Switzerland.

Tennis legend Roger Federer will become the first living person in Switzerland to have a coin minted in his honour. The Federal Mint, Swissmint, has created a 20-franc silver coin bearing Federer's image. It's the first time in its history that Swissmint has created a commemorative coin to honour a living person.

"The Federal Mint Swissmint dedicates Roger Federer, and thus for the first time in its history of a still living personality, a Swiss commemorative coin," Swissmint said in a statement on Monday.

For the 20-franc coin, the pre-sale began on December 2 and continues until December 19, or until the first minting run of 55,000 units has sold out, whichever comes first.

More coins will have Federer's face next year. In May 2020, Swissmint plans to issue a Federer 50-franc gold coin featuring a different design.

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," Federer wrote on Twitter.

The 38-year-old is perhaps Switzerland's most well-known individual, having won 103 tour-level titles, including 20 Grand Slam crowns and 28 ATP Masters 1000s. He has also spent a record 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

Federer finished No. 3 in the 2019 year-end standings, marking the 15th time he's finished in the top 3, which is a record. He also became the oldest player to end his season at No. 3.

In 2012, the German city of Halle, where Federer is now a 10-time champion, named a street after the Swiss. In 2007, Swiss Post released a Roger Federer stamp in his birthplace of Basel.