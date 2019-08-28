Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Nick Kyrgios calls ATP corrupt for fining him more than USD 100,000

Nick Kyrgios calls ATP corrupt for fining him more than USD 100,000

Nick Kyrgios was fined because he insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open this month.

AP AP
New York Published on: August 28, 2019 13:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios calls ATP corrupt for fining him more than USD 100,000

Nick Kyrgios called the ATP "corrupt" on Tuesday night for fining him more than $100,000 this month for his behavior during a match.

Asked if that recent punishment from the men's tour — only the latest in a long series that also included a suspension — affected him mentally coming into the U.S. Open, he replied: "Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt, anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all."

Kyrgios insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open this month.

The next day, the ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.

When a reporter asked a follow-up question about his use of the word "corrupt" following his straight-set victory over Steve Johnson that ended past 1 a.m. on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios first referenced his fines totaling $113,000.

Then he added: "Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone (in the) first round of U.S. Open?"

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBarcelona officials optimistic on Neymar deal ahead of transfer deadline Next Story  