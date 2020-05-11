Kvitova, Pliskova sisters to participate in Prague tournament

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Karolina Pliskova

Former World No.2 Petra Kvitova and current World No.3 Karolina Pliskova will headline an all-Czech event in Prague, the organisers announced on Sunday. The event is scheduled to be played from May 26 to May 28 in the capital city of Czech Republic.

"This is the first event the Czech Tennis Association (CTS) has prepared for players at a time when they can't travel because of the pandemic," tournament spokesman Karel Tejkal said in a statement.

Apart from Kvitova and Pliskova sisters, other top-100 tennis stars from the country will take part in the tournament. As for the men's event, World No. 65 Jiri Vesely will be among the participants.

The tournament will mark another step towards the resumption of tennis after the season was stopped abruptly due to coronavirus pandemic in March.

The second Slam of the year, French Open, has been postponed from May to September while the Wimbledon was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus crisis. Wimbledon had only been cancelled twice before, because of World War 1 and World War 2.

