Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic reaches semifinal, will take on Dominic Thiem

French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic reaches semifinal, will take on Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic cruised into the semifinal at Roland Garros with a straight-set win over Alexander Zverev.

AP AP
Paris Published on: June 06, 2019 22:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Novak Djokovic cruised into the semifinal at Roland Garros with a straight-set win over Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

The top-ranked Serb converted his second match point when the fifth-seeded Zverev put a backhand long.

Djokovic next plays No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria, last year's runner-up.

Djokovic has won 15 Grand Slams but his only French Open title was in 2016, also the year he last reached the semis at Roland Garros.

Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semifinals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Austrian, who was runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal, will next play top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryBrazil star Neymar ruled out of Copa America due to injury Next Story2019 World Cup: Mitchell Starc shines in Australia's thrilling 15-run victory over West Indies  