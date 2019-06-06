French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic reaches semifinal, will take on Dominic Thiem

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic cruised into the semifinal at Roland Garros with a straight-set win over Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

The top-ranked Serb converted his second match point when the fifth-seeded Zverev put a backhand long.

Djokovic next plays No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria, last year's runner-up.

Djokovic has won 15 Grand Slams but his only French Open title was in 2016, also the year he last reached the semis at Roland Garros.

Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semifinals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Austrian, who was runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal, will next play top-ranked Novak Djokovic.