First Adria Tour, now Atlanta event: Frances Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : AP Frances Tiafoe

Tennis can't seem to get enough of problems arising due to coronavirus - first in Adria Tour event and now in an American tennis exhibition event in Atlanta. American tennis player Frances Tiafoe tested positive for COVID-19 after his match on Friday at the DraftKings All-American Team Cup in the Southeastern United States which was attended by about 450 spectators.

A statement from the event was released Saturday:

"Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus. Like all the players, Tiafoe was tested prior to or upon arrival in Atlanta and has passed daily temperature tests. Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive. Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event. Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed. The health and safety of our event participants, staff and attendees are a top priority, and we will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials. Christopher Eubanks will replace Tiafoe for the remainder of the event."

Tiafoe later confirmed the news on Twitter saying that he has withdrawn from the event while also revealing that he will have a second test done early next week and that he has begun with the self-isolation process as advised by the doctors.

I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority. — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) July 4, 2020

Earlier last month, Novak Djokovic and his brother had organised a two-legged Adria Tour in Serbia and Croatia respectively which comprised some top-level tennis stars like Dominic Thiem, Alexandre Zverev. However, the event faced ample criticism as none of the social-distancing norms were followed on or off the court.

The event turned from worse to a disaster after two coaches and four players including the world no.1 player had tested positive resulting in the event getting cancelled.

Djokovic had, however, tested negative for COVID-19, earlier this week.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage