Australian Open 2020: Roger Fed'error' dumped in semis by unforgiving Novak Djokovic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in straight sets to reach the final of the Australian Open 2020.

Roger Federer's campaign at the Australian Open ended in the semifinals, as Novak Djokovic registered a straight-set victory over the Swiss to storm into his eighth final at the tournament. Djokovic secured a 7-6 6-4 6-3 win over Federer in the semifinal.

Djokovic had never lost in the semifinals or final at Melbourne Park, but he was under pressure early from a six-time Australian Open champion.

Federer had a chance to serve for the first set at 5-4 but Djokovic broke him at love and then dominated the tiebreaker. Djokovic broke Federer in the last game of the second set to clinch it 6-4.

Djokovic will meet one of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem in the final.

(More to follow..)