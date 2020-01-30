Australian Open 2020: Roger Fed'error' dumped in semis by unforgiving Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer's campaign at the Australian Open ended in the semifinals, as Novak Djokovic registered a straight-set victory over the Swiss to storm into his eighth final at the tournament. Djokovic secured a 7-6 6-4 6-3 win over Federer in the semifinal.
Djokovic had never lost in the semifinals or final at Melbourne Park, but he was under pressure early from a six-time Australian Open champion.
Federer had a chance to serve for the first set at 5-4 but Djokovic broke him at love and then dominated the tiebreaker. Djokovic broke Federer in the last game of the second set to clinch it 6-4.
Djokovic will meet one of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem in the final.
(More to follow..)