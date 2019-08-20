Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. AITA-ITF concall over Indo-Pak Davis Cup tie cancelled again

AITA-ITF concall over Indo-Pak Davis Cup tie cancelled again

The tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, has become a matter of speculation ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2019 21:13 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

A representative image of the Davis Cup

The tele-conference between the Indian tennis federation and the international body ITF's security consultants on the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan was on Tuesday cancelled for the second day in a row.

India's non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who was to be part of the conference call, told PTI that "call is cancelled till further notice".

Related Stories

"Davis Cup committee is meeting tomorrow to discuss this," Bhupathi added.

On Monday, the call did not take place as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Executive Director Justine Albert was unavailable.

The tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, has become a matter of speculation ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

After rejecting India's security concerns twice, the ITF had agreed to a teleconference on the issue with AITA representatives.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBrian Lara reveals why he is helping current West Indies squad ahead of India Tests Next Story  