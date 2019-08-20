AITA-ITF concall over Indo-Pak Davis Cup tie cancelled again

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A representative image of the Davis Cup

The tele-conference between the Indian tennis federation and the international body ITF's security consultants on the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan was on Tuesday cancelled for the second day in a row.

India's non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who was to be part of the conference call, told PTI that "call is cancelled till further notice".

"Davis Cup committee is meeting tomorrow to discuss this," Bhupathi added.

On Monday, the call did not take place as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Executive Director Justine Albert was unavailable.

The tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, has become a matter of speculation ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

After rejecting India's security concerns twice, the ITF had agreed to a teleconference on the issue with AITA representatives.