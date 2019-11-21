Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
UEFA to investigate Alexander Isak's claim of racial abuse in Romania

Romania face more severe UEFA action because it was already under one year's probation for previous incidents of offensive fan behaviour.

Nyon Published on: November 21, 2019 9:54 IST
Alexander Isak
UEFA has called for further investigations into allegations by a Sweden player he was racially abused by Romania fans at a European Championship qualifying game.

After Alexander Isak reported his claim to the match referee last Friday, play in Sweden’s 2-0 win was briefly stopped to broadcast a warning to fans in Bucharest. The stadium will host four Euro 2020 games in June.

UEFA says it opened a disciplinary investigation, and also charged Romania’s soccer federation for separate incidents of an alleged “illicit banner” and “illicit chants.” Those charges will be judged on Dec. 12.

Only accompanied children were allowed to attend Romania’s home qualifier against Norway last month.

The next UEFA punishment could affect Romania’s next game in the Euro 2020 playoffs round in March.

