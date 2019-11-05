Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Iker Casillas returns to training six months after heart attack

Iker Casillas returns to training six months after heart attack

Casillas shared an image of his boots along with the caption "six months and three days you have been in the locker."

IANS IANS
Lisbon Published on: November 05, 2019 20:05 IST
Iker Casillas returns to training six months after heart attack
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Iker Casillas returns to training six months after heart attack

Former Spanish captain Iker Casillas has returned to training with his club Porto for the first time since suffering a heart attack in May. The 38-year-old goalkeeper, who led Spain to the World Cup title in 2010, shared an image of his boots along with the caption "six months and three days you have been in the locker."

Casillas had to be rushed to a local hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a training session. Local news outlets reported that he underwent cardiac catheterisation and Porto soon released a statement reassuring fans that he was okay.

The news had led to a flood of tributes, including and especially from his former club Real Madrid, where he was a long-time captain and had made 725 appearances in 16 years before leaving for Portuguese giants Porto in 2015.

Casillas has since been actively posting updates on social media about his recovery. As per AS, he trained individually for the first time on Monday. He is still far from being fully fit but has been included in Porto's official squad for the 2019-20 Primeira Liga season.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBarcelona vs Slavia Praha Live Streaming, Champions League: Watch BARCA vs Praha live on SonyLIV Next Story  