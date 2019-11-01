Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka breaks silence after clash with fans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Granit Xhaka, who burst out at Arsenal fans after they booed him on Sunday, has issued a statement explaining his anger.

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has issued a statement for the first time since he was involved in a clash with fans during the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Xhaka reacted angrily to the Arsenal fans after they booed him as he was substituted. The Arsenal captain also swore at the fans, and threw his shirt before walking down the tunnel.

In a statement which was posted by Arsenal on their official Twitter account, Xhaka explained his anger and also apologized for his actions on the pitch.

"After taking some time to reflect on what happened on Sunday afternoon, I would like to give you an explanation rather than just a quick response," Xhaka began.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and always give 100% on and off the pitch.

"My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply. People have said things like "We will break your legs", "Kill your wife" and "Wish that your daughter gets cancer". That has stirred me up and reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.

"In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That has not been my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought.

The following is a message from Granit Xhaka... pic.twitter.com/YG5lBKmQvi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 31, 2019

My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place. Let's move forward positively together."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery left Xhaka out of the Carabao Cup game against Liverpool, and it is unclear whether the player will return to the side when Arsenal take on Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.