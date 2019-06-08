Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Chelsea challenges FIFA transfer ban at CAS following Eden Hazard exit

Chelsea challenges FIFA transfer ban at CAS following Eden Hazard exit

The court has confirmed the expected appeal, adding it is "not possible to say at this time" when a verdict is expected.

AP AP
Lausanne Published on: June 08, 2019 10:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Picture used for representational purposes

Chelsea has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA for breaking youth transfer rules.

The court has confirmed the expected appeal, adding it is "not possible to say at this time" when a verdict is expected.

Chelsea has not asked for an urgent freeze on the ban, which would allow the club to sign and register players during the offseason.

Without an interim ruling, Chelsea cannot register any new players signed with money from Eden Hazard's widely expected $130 million-plus sale to Real Madrid.

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of 29 violations of transfer rules designed to protect minors from trafficking.

CAS suggests its judging panel could reach a verdict without a formal hearing "based only on the parties' written submissions."

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup, Match 11: Pakistan, Sri Lanka share points as game abandoned due to rain in Bristol Next Story2019 World Cup: Collapse against West Indies a wake-up call, says Ricky Ponting  