Barcelona penalised by Spanish FA for approach for Antoine Griezmann

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona have reportedly broken protocol by approaching Griezmann without the consent of Atletico Madrid.

FC Barcelona were on Thursday fined 300 euros by the Spanish Football Federation for their approach to Antoine Griezmann while he was at La Liga rival Atletico Madrid.

According to a BBC report, Spanish soccer giants Barcelona broke protocol by negotiating with Griezmann without Atletico's consent according to the federation.

Griezmann was signed on a five-season contract.

The announcement had come after the player's international representatives paid his 120 million-euro buyout clause included in his contract with Atletico Madrid, as was reported by Efe news.

Atletico has claimed the "commitment of the player and Barcelona was closed" prior to the clause reduction. They believed his buyout clause should have been 200m euros (£179m), the BCC report said