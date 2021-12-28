Yearender 2021: From Warholm's heroics to Tamberi-Barshim sharing gold, World's Top 10 Tokyo Olympic moments

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Karsten Warholm of Team Norway celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m Hurdles Final. (File Photo)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw athletes create new records and the Games witnessed many firsts. From Simone Biles being vocal about her mental health issues to Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi tied for gold in the men's high jump event, we bring you the top 10 magical moments from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

1. Warholm breaks world record after he bags Gold in 400m Hurdles

Norway's Karsten Warholm produced a magnificent performance to better his own world record after he grabbed the gold in 400m hurdles. The 25-year-old runner clocked 45.94 seconds surpassing his previous world record of 46.70 seconds.

2. Elaine-Herah grabs a hat-trick of Gold in Tokyo

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Elaine Thompson-Herah at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Elaine Thompson-Herah created history by winning three track and field golds in the Tokyo Olympics. Repeating her heroics from 2016, the Jamaican sprinter went on to win the yellow metal in 100m and 200m. By creating an Olympic record, Herah officially became the fastest woman in the world again.

3. Lamont Jacobs strikes double Gold in Athletics

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Lamont Jacobs in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The crowd went berserk as Marcell created history for Italy by claiming a gold medal in 100m finals at the Tokyo Olympics. This was even more special as he surprised everyone by crossing the line in just 9.80 seconds, the fastest in Olympics 2020. The Italian sprinter also added another gold to his collection by winning the 4*100m relay.

4. Zverev takes away Olympic Gold on debut

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Alexander Zverev in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

After winning a gold medal in his first Olympics appearance, Alexander Zverev became the first German to claim this record in men's singles since Steffi Graf in 1988. Zverev stunned his Russian opponent Karen Khachanov by claiming a straight sets victory 6-3, 6-1 in just 70 minutes.

5. Turkey's Gazoz gets a first-ever medal in Archery

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Mete Gazoz in Tokyo Olympics.

Mete Gazoz from Turkey gifted his country the first-ever medal in archery and that too a gold medal. The archer achieved this feat by defeating Italy's Mauro Nespoli 6-4 on the eighth day of the tournament. Gazoz finished with a perfect 10 to script history in Tokyo.

6. Saunders bags Silver medal for USA

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Raven Saunders in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

American track and field athlete, Raven Saunders, won a silver medal in shot put with a distance of 19.79 meters after Lijiao Gong of China won the gold. On the podium, Raven held her arms up in the shape of an ‘X, further explaining that "It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

7. USA Men's Basketball grabs 16th Gold in Olympics

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES USA Men's Basketball team in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

USA Men's Basketball team came hunting for another title this year and they successfully won their 16th gold medal. The Americans defeated France 87-82 in the final to win their fourth straight title. Maintaining their reputation, they played as a team and fullilled their nation's expectations.

8. Refugee Olympic team in Tokyo Olympics

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Flag bearer Hamoon Derafshipour of Team Refugee Olympic team during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (File Photo)

The Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) also participated at the Olympic Games in which they had 29 athletes, from 11 countries, competing in 12 sports. They were given scholarships by IOC through Olympic Solidarity.

9. Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Olympics all-around gymnastics competition

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Simone Biles.

Simone Biles, who won five medals during the 2016 Olympic Games was the favourite to win the all-around title at the Tokyo Olympics. However, the star American gymnast withdrew from individual finals in the vault and uneven bars at the Summer Olympics, citing mental health. Biles revealed that she was still dealing with the "twisties" and said her "mind and body are simply not in sync."

10. Gianmarco Tamberi-Mutaz Barshim share Olympic gold

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim.

In what was an emotional and heartwarming moment in Olympic history, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to share the gold medal in the high jump instead of going for a jump-off after a tie.