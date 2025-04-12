WWE WrestleMania 41 match cards, dates; all you need to know about the Show of Shows Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship title on the line as heel-turned John Cena bids to win a record-breaking 17th title at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes won the title last year after beating Roman Reigns. Here are the match cards for WrestleMania 41.

The WWE WrestleMania 41 sits on the horizon as fans wait in anticipation for the intense fights and battles in a week's time. The major highlight in the Show of Shows will Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena, while Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are also set to battle it out in a triple-threat match.

As per reports, the match cards for the WrestleMania 41 have been released with some gripping contests awaiting fans around the world. 12 matches have been scheduled to take place over the two-day mega event on April 19 and 20 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

The 'Mania will be live at 7 PM ET/ 4:30 AM IST. Fans can watch the event live on Peacock in the United States and on the Netflix app around the world.

WWE card list and match ups

The first night of WrestleMania 41 is set to pit WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther against 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso for the title. LA Knight will put his United States title on the line against Jacob Fatu, while Tiffany Stratton will look to defend her WWE Women's Championship title against Charlotte Flair.

The opening day will also feature a gripping triple-threat contest between former WWE Undisputed champion Reigns, Punk and Rollins as the main event.

The second day of the 'Mania 41 is set to be intense too. Bron Breakker will put his Intercontinental championship title on the line against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Penta. Iyo Sky will look to defend her Women's World Championship in a triple-threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

The major highlight of the second day will be the battle between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the American Nightmare look to defend the title that he won last year by beating Roman Reigns.

Match cards for WrestleMania 41 Day 1:

Gunther vs Jey Uso - WWE World Heavyweight Championship title

Jade Cargill vs Naomi

LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu - U.S Championship title

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair - WWE Women’s Championship title.

Triple-threat match: Reigns vs Punk vs Seth Rollins

Match cards for WrestleMania 41 Day 2:

Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair - Women's World Championship match

Bron Breakker vs Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor vs Penta - Intercontinental Championship match

Damien Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles will lock horns with Logan Paul

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs Lyra Valkyria & Bayley - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship title