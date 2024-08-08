Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
  5. Wrestler Antim Panghal's accreditation at Paris Olympics 2024 cancelled

Wrestler Antim Panghal's accreditation at Paris Olympics 2024 cancelled

The young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal suffered an early elimination at the Paris Olympics 2024 after losing in the opening round in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday. She also missed out on a repechage after her opponent failed to reach the final.

Reported By : Samip Rajguru Written By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: August 08, 2024 0:55 IST
Antim Panghal at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Antim Panghal at Paris Olympics 2024

In a major controversy at the Paris Olympics 2024, the organisers cancelled Indian wrestler Antim Panghal's accreditation on Wednesday, August 7. Antim was summoned by Paris Police after her sister was caught using her accreditation card to enter the athletes' village. 

The 19-year-old Indian wrestler lost her opening women's 53kg round on Wednesday and suffered an early elimination in her debut Olympics. After the event, she went to the team hotel to meet her coach and sparring partner and sent her sister Nisha to collect her belongings from the athletes' village.

Police caught Antim's sister while using her accreditation card and detained her. She was allowed to leave only after an intervention from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The IOA has asked Antim and her entourage to leave Paris on the next flight for India tomorrow morning. 

More to follow...

