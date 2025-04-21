Why was The Rock absent from WrestleMania 41? WWE legend's absence raises eyebrows WWE's biggest spectacle of the year, WrestleMania 41, concluded today with John Cena winning his 17th World Championship. However, the absence of The Rock from the marquee clash between Cena and Cody Rhodes raised a lot of eyebrows.

New Delhi:

WWE WrestleMania 41 concluded today with John Cena winning his 17th World Championship, beating Cody Rhodes in the title clash. Cena, who has announced that he will retire at the end of this year, created history to win the most championships, going past Ric Flair. However, the fans were left disappointed with the absence of The Rock, who was a major part of the Cena-Rhodes feud.

The WWE Universe was highly expecting his appearance at WrestleMania 41 on the second night. But there were no hints of The Rock's presence in Las Vegas. The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, not appearing at the Show of Shows sparked a firestorm online as fans began speculating a lot on the matter.

It would've made perfect sense for Johnson to appear during the Undisputed WWE Championship match in Las Vegas between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. But it didn't go as planned for the fans and the organisers too. One of the reasons for his absence is believed to be his prior commitments in Hollywood.

The Rock is in the middle of shooting for his next film, Moana live-action movie which is set to release next year. His scheduling conflicts with the WWE's biggest annual extravaganza is rumoured to be one of the major reasons for his absence from the show. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet as to why he didn't appear on the biggest WWE show.

Nevertheless, it allowed John Cena to enjoy his moment after becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion as he created history on the night.

The other results on WrestleMania 41 Night 2 were - Iyo Sky defended the Women's World title against Bianca Belair - Rhea Ripley and Dominick Mysterio won the Intercontinental championship over Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta.