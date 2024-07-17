When did India officially send its first Olympic contingent? Which athletes participated?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Olympics Opening ceremony in Antwerp, Belgium in 1920

Norman Pritchard is widely known to be the first individual from India to take part at the Olympics back in 1900. He also won two silver medals in 200 metre sprint and 200 metre hurdle finishing behind Walter Tewksbury of the United States and Alvin Kraenzlein of the same country respectively in the two events. However, it wasn't an official entry for India at the Games as Pritchard was on holiday in France when he decided to enter his name in the Olympics.

India sent its first official contingent at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics when five athletes had participated. Businessman Dorabji Tata took the initiative to form an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with the then George Lloyd who also helped in securing permission for India to feature at the Games. Tata, Lloyd and a few others then formed a committee to hold trials for selection at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana.

Overall, five athletes were selected and they were part of India's first ever contingent at the Olympics. Purma Bannerjee (100m and 400m), Phadeppa Chaugule (10000m and marathon), Sadashiv Datar (marathon), Kumar Navale (wrestling) and Dinkkarao Shinde (wrestling) were part of the contingent with Bannerjee also becoming India's first ever flag bearer at the Olympics opening ceremony.

Did India win any medal at the 1920 Olympics?

However, it was a no show in terms of medals for India at the 1920 Olympics. All the five participating athletes were ruled out of their respective events without winning the medal. Purma Bannerjee was eliminated in the heats of both 100m and 400m sprints. Wrestler Kumar Navale lost his Round of 16 game in the middleweight (69 kg) category while Phadeppa Chaugule failed to make it to the final 10000m.

However, the latter finished the marathon at the 19th position with his fellow Sadashiv Datar not being able to finish the same event. India's first ever victory at the Olympics was earned by Dinkarrao Shinde in featherweight wrestling (54 kg) beating Henry Inman of Great Britain. He also registered India's best finish at the 1920 Olympics ending fourth and just missing out on the medal.