What's in Cody Rhodes' future after his failed title defence at WrestleMania 41? With Cody Rhodes losing his undisputed WWE championship at WrestleMania 41 against John Cena, let us have a look at what the future holds for him after his title loss at the grandest stage of them all.

New Delhi:

WrestleMania 41 ended in heartbreak for Cody Rhodes. Taking on John Cena in the Night 2 main event of the show of shows, Rhodes succumbed to a loss after an interference by Travis Scott saw John Cena win his record-breaking 17th world title in the WWE.

After his loss, Rhodes was seen walking away with his wife, Brandi, with the fans wondering what the future holds for the ‘American Nightmare’. It is worth noting that Rhodes broke the legendary title reign of Roman Reigns, who held the undisputed championship for several years. Rhodes beat all odds to take down Reigns at WrestleMania 40, defeating him in the Night 2 main event to win the title and be the undisputed WWE champion for 378 days.

However, his reign came to an end when John Cena defeated him in the main event on April 20, and many have opined that Rhodes could be on a hiatus from WWE after losing his title, and the same was more or less confirmed on Raw after Wrestlemania as well.

Randy Orton attacked the greatest of all time, John Cena, as he came out to flaunt his 17th world title. Both have had a rich history in the WWE in the past, taking on each other in several legendary matches over the years.

Where the fans have been used to seeing a face, John Cena, taking on a heel, Randy Orton, the script has been flipped, as Cena is the heel, with Orton being the face this time around

With Backlash set for May 10, 2025, the clash between Cena and Orton looks almost set in stone, and the two legends will be keen on taking the fans down memory lane with yet another memorable feud upcoming for the superstars. As for Rhodes, there is no specified date for his return as of yet.