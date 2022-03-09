Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
War-torn Ukraine rank second at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games 2022

The tally includes a total of 17 medals. With six golds, seven silvers and four bronzes, the total number of medals stand a little short of a round figure.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Beijing Updated on: March 09, 2022 12:25 IST
Ukraine female athletes all the three medals in Para Biathlon Middle Distance on Tuesday with Iryna
Image Source : MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine female athletes all the three medals in Para Biathlon Middle Distance on Tuesday with Iryna Bui (centre) winning the gold while Oleksandra Kononova (left) and Liudmyla Liashenko won silver and bronze medal respectively in Zhangjiakou.

Highlights

  • China have been topping the medal count with a total of twenty-seven medals, including eight gold
  • Canada ranked third with a total of fourteen medals
  • The multi-sports event will run between March 4 to March 13

War-torn Ukraine ranked second in the medal tally at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games on Wednesday. The medals definitely serve as a golden brow raiser under a tense background of the Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24.

The tally includes a total of 17 medals. With six golds, seven silvers and four bronzes, the total number of medals stand a little short of a round figure.

China have been topping the medal count with a total of twenty-seven medals, including eight golds, eight silvers and eleven bronze medals. Canada ranked third with a total of fourteen medals (official Beijing Paralympic Winter Games website)

The multi-sports event will run between March 4 to March 13. Para-athletes from all over the globe would be seen competing in 78 events across six Para sports - 39 for men, 35 for women and four mixed events.

(Reported by ANI)

