Vinesh Phogat gets praise from PM Modi for Olympics performance: 'It is a moment of great pride for us'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded history-making wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her brilliant performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the wrestling finals. It is a moment of great pride for us," Modi said in a special interaction with the Paris Olympians at his residence on Thursday, 15th August.

The Indian Prime Minister hosted the Indian athletes, who represented the nation at the recently concluded Olympic Games in Paris. He invited them to his residence to have a conversation with them. The members of the Indian contingent also went to Red Fort on Independence Day where Modi addressed the nation from the monument.

Vinesh created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the semifinals and the finals of the Olympic Games. However, she was disqualified ahead of her final on 7th August after being found overweight in her 50kg category. She appealed for a joint silver medal but has been denied that too.

On 14th August, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed Vinesh's appeal for a silver, denying her a medal in her third Olympic Games. After her disqualification last week, Modi supported the Indian wrestler, calling her 'champion of champions.'

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," he wrote in his tweet on August 7.

The Indian Olympic Association stood behind Vinesh during the complete incident, even though the body president PT Usha called athletes and their coaches responsible for weight management when the IOA medical team was criticised for weight issues.

After the CAS dismissed Vinesh's appeal, IOA expressed released a statement, expressing disappointment over the decision. "In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms Phogat and is exploring further legal options," the IOA statement said. "The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times," it added.