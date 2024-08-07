Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat appeals against disqualification at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vinesh Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat has appealed against disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The star grappler asked to be reinstated for the Gold match and then modified her plea to ask for a shared silver. As per reports, the CAS will give an interim ruling on August 8, Thursday.

Vinesh was left heartbroken after she was disqualified from participating in the final of the 50 kg wrestling event as she failed to fall in the weight category by approximately 100 grams. The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha also expressed shock at the development and empathized with the wrestler.



"Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met her at the Olympic Village clinic and assured her of complete support from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support," the IOA Chief said.



"The WFI has filed an appeal to UWW to consider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following it up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the efforts made by Vinesh's medical team Dinshaw Padriwala and Gagan Narang so that she could meet the competition requirements," she added.

More to follow.............