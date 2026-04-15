Viktor Axelsen, two-time world and Olympic champion, retires from professional badminton at 32

New Delhi:

Viktor Axelsen, a two-time Olympic and world champion from Denmark, has announced his retirement from professional badminton at the age of 32, marking an end to a stunning 16-year career. He was troubled with persistent back injuries over the last few months and was last seen in action at the 2025 BWF China Masters.

He confirmed the decision today while speaking to Badminton Europe while stating that the recurring back injury prevented him from training and competing at the highest level. "As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October.

"Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision," he said. He also added that he made the difficult decision to step away from the sport only after consulting the doctors, while also respecting his body, which is not allowing him to compete.

"The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with. They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary. In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors," the three-time European champion and Thomas Cup winner said.

Viktor Axelsen's achievements

Viktor Axelsen began his career at a young age of 17 in 2010 and won a mammoth 572 matches in men's singles in his career while going down in only 160 matches. He was the number one ranked player for a total of 183 weeks in his career and had remained there for a staggering 132 consecutive weeks. He won the Olympic medal for the first time in 2016 when he had to settle with Bronze but then won gold medals in the following two Games at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

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