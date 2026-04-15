More trouble for KKR! Captain Ajinkya Rahane fined for breaching IPL code of conduct after loss to CSK

Chennai:

Kolkata Knight Riders' troubles don't seem to end in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Several of their fast bowlers are either injured or yet to join the team, while for the first time in IPL history, they are winless after playing five matches in the season. Meanwhile, their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, has been fined now for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the match against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate after opting to bowl first against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As this was KKR's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, the skipper has been fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Three such offences in a season leads to a ban to the captain as well and at the moment, KKR certainly cannot afford that and must pull up their socks in terms of finishing their overs on time.

KKR continue to search their first win of IPL 2026

Meanwhile, KKR's search for their first win continued even on Tuesday as they went down to CSK by 32 runs. They became the first team in IPL 2026 to fail to chase down a target of under 200 runs this season. Interestingly, it was their bowling attack that did well on the day but the batters failed to step up this time as none of the top six batters played a big knock.

The likes of Sunil Narine, Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made it to the 20s but couldn't kick on to score big as KKR could only reach 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh and Rovman Powell tried hard down the order but they were left too much to do by their top order.

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