Tokyo Paralympics: Indian javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati misfires in all six attempts, out of final

The 24-year-old from Faridabad had finished fourth at the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and qualified for the Paralympics after winning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram

Tokyo Published on: August 28, 2021 18:58 IST
Ranjeet Bhati
India's javelinist Ranjeet Bhati bowed out of Paralympics after failing to register even a single vailid throw in his six attempts in the men's class F57 final, here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Faridabad had finished fourth at the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2019 and qualified for the Paralympics after winning gold medals in the state-level tournament in Gurugram and the national competition in Bengaluru this year.

