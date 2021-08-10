Winning gold in Tokyo is a dream-come-true moment, says Neeraj Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra said that the feeling of clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics hadn't sunk in until he witnessed the rousing reception on his return to India on Monday.

Chopra became not just India's first Olympic gold-medallist in 13 years but also the first track and field athlete to achieve the feat. It was Chopra's second attempt of 87.58m in the finals of the javelin throw event that fetched him the gold.

"Every athlete dreams of winning a medal in the Olympics and there's no better feeling than clinching the gold. It was like a dream when I won the final. I was looking at the gold medal to sink in the feeling. Once I returned, the reception I got made me realise the feat I've achieved in Tokyo," said Chopra in an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) press conference in Delhi.

Athletics Federation of India also asked its state members to organize javelin throw competitions pan India every year on August 7 -- the day on which Chopra achieved an unpreceedented feat at the Games.

Citing Anju Bobby George's example, the Olympic gold medallist further said that his next goal is to win the world championships. Breaching the 90m mark in the near future also remains one of Neeraj's objectives.

Earlier on Monday, the star javelin thrower was honoured at the felicitation ceremony organised by sports minister Anurag Thakur. Chopra was given a red carpet welcome as fans poured in to welcome their Olympics hero at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

India won seven medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze -- to go one better of their medal haul at the 2012 London Olympics. Chopra's gold also helped India amass its highest-ever medal tally at the Games.

While the 23-year-old Chopra added the golden sheen to his campaign in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged silver medals. The bronze medals were won by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler P V Sindhu, the men's hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

