Tokyo Olympics | PM Narendra Modi to PV Sindhu: 'It is your turn to show what you're made of'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons where he highlighted their struggles and wished them luck ahead of the Tokyo showpiece.

Iconic boxer MC Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, and sprinter Dutee Chand were so some of the athletes who were a part of the virtual interactive session. Modi, well aware of athletes' preparation and developmental years, had a fun moment with Sindhu which involved the star shuttler's diet.

Sindhu had revealed in an interview that coach Pullela Gopichand took away her phone and prohibited her from eating ice cream during the Rio 2016 Olympics. Modi vowed to have ice cream with Sindhu once she comes back from her Tokyo stint.

"There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo," Modi asked a grinning Sindhu, who would be aiming to better the silver she won five years ago. Eventually, Sindhu bagged silver at the Olympics in Brazil.

"Sir, I have to be careful of my diet," she responded.

"Sindhu Ji your parents have made a lot of sacrifices to help you reach where you are at the moment. They have done their job, now it is your turn to show what you are made of.

"Work hard and I am confident that you will be successful once again. And when you all come back from the Olympics, I will have ice cream with you," said the Prime Minister.

"Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best," Modi further said in the interaction. "I would have been happier to meet you in person, I always look forward to that. But I promise to spend time with you after you come back," he added.

Modi also praised the role played by the government's Khelo India initiative. He said the people of India are cheering for their athletes to do well at the Olympics.