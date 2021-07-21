Wednesday, July 21, 2021
     
  Tokyo Olympics | Australian showjumper provisionally banned after testing positive for cocaine

Tokyo Olympics | Australian showjumper provisionally banned after testing positive for cocaine

Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

Sydney Updated on: July 21, 2021 11:03 IST
Tokyo Olympics | Australian rider provisionally banned after testing positive for cocaine
Tokyo Olympics | Australian rider provisionally banned after testing positive for cocaine [Representative Image]

Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine.

The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analysed.

The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team. 

