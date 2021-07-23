Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch curtain-raiser Live Online on SonyLIV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: Find full details on when and where to watch the curtain-raiser event.

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: Watch Opening Ceremony Live Online

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year and hit by unexpected COVID-19 breakout, are finally set to get underway from July 23 with the much-awaited opening ceremony at Japan National Stadium. Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers of the opening ceremony.

A 228-strong Indian contingent comprising 119 athletes will be looking to better its tally of one silver and one bronze from the previous Olympics in Rio. Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. This will be India’s largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics. A total of 117 athletes had competed in Rio, where India returned with two medals -- a silver coming from PV Sindhu and a bronze by Sakshi Malik.

Indian fans will witness very little sporting action on the first day as only two sports (Archery and Rowing) are scheduled to take place in the morning. The quartet of Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be seen in action.

In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

